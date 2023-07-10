Senator Grassley inquires

Senator Grassley worked over the weekend to crank out some questions for United States Attorney David Weiss in connection with his shambolic “investigation” of Hunter Biden. Senator Grassley has posted his July 9 letter to Weiss online here.

The operative principle governing the Weiss investigation seems to have been that no harm was to be done to Hunter or the Biden family business. Indeed, no one was to look too closely. We might imagine that Inspector Clouseau was on the case and that he was not to be tired out. He was to be be saved for later assignment to the Secret Service in the improbable event that cocaine were to be found outside the White House Situation Room.

Whatever else might be said, I would like to note that Senator Grassley has good sources and he has been on the Hunter Biden case for years now. In 2020, for example, he and Senator Ron Johnson published the report Hunter Biden, Burisma, and Corruption.

The FBI thought so highly of Grassley’s and Johnson’s work that it set up them up with a “defensive briefing” to warn them off “Russian disinformation.” Someone — who could it have been? — leaked the briefing to the Washington Post. Senator Johnson’s Democrat/media opposition found the story highly useful in the 2022 election. Let’s take a look back at Senator Johnson’s interrogation of FBI Director Wray following Senator Johnson’s narrow electoral victory this past November.

Senator Grassley’s July 9 letter opens this way:

Based on information provided to my office from individuals aware of the meeting, on October 23, 2020, Justice Department and FBI Special Agents from the Pittsburgh Field Office briefed Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf, one of your top prosecutors, and FBI Special Agents from the Baltimore Field Office with respect to the contents of the FBI-generated FD1023 alleging a criminal bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and Hunter Biden; however, the meeting did not include any IRS agents. In addition, based on information provided to my office, potentially hundreds of Justice Department and FBI officials have had access to the FD-1023 at issue, which begs the question that I’ve been asking since the start of my oversight in this matter: what steps have the Justice Department and FBI taken to investigate the allegations? You, Attorney General Garland, and Director Wray have failed to answer.

Well, there’s no harm in asking. Catherine Herridge, at least, found Senator Grassley’s letter of interest (tweet below).