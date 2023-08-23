CNN Legal Analyst ‘Perplexed’ by DOJ’s Corruption

On Tuesday night, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told Sean Hannity, “It’s ironic that Donald Trump’s being charged under RICO [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act] when in fact, Joe Biden has been running an organized crime operation. I think if you watch The Sopranos, take out the murders … you’ll understand the Bidens.”

Of course, any sane person would draw a similar conclusion. But with the arrival of former President Donald Trump on the political scene in 2015, the legacy media abandoned the practice of real journalism and became the communications team for the Democratic Party.

But the revelations of the Justice Department’s flagrant abuses of power over the past month may have become too much for even the party’s most loyal hacks to defend. In a sign that the Left’s tolerance for the Biden administration’s corruption may have reached its high water mark, CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig said he’s “perplexed” by the DOJ’s actions.

It’s really inexplicable to me. First, we had basically five years of behind-the-scenes investigation with no transparency, no action, and some questions being asked, what’s taken so long? But in the last couple of months, we’ve seen a pattern here. … DOJ moves toward a very lenient disposition. They’re just about to lock in that lenient disposition, and then there arises pressure, either through whistleblower testimony or through public scrutiny and then DOJ backs off and says, ‘Actually, we’re not going to do that since it’s been called out. We’re gonna try to up it a little bit.’ Then that happened again. And then, they go all the way to appointing a special counsel, the same guy who’s been presiding over the case for five-plus years already. I genuinely am perplexed by what DOJ’s doing here. I think they’ve made a real mess for themselves and now they’re going to have to deal with the consequences of it.

NEW: CNN makes a shocking pivot, says they're 'perplexed' by the corruption coming out of the Department of 'Justice' as they continue to cover up for the Biden Crime Family. That's something I never thought I would hear. CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig blasted the DOJ for… pic.twitter.com/BRkk16SKXZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 22, 2023

Honig’s remarks came on the heels of CNN host Jake Tapper’s admission that “Trump was right” and “Biden was wrong” about Hunter Biden in the October 2020 presidential debate.

Jake Tapper admits ‘Trump was right,’ ‘Biden was wrong’ about Hunter Biden in 2020 presidential debate https://t.co/cZgyOaHGv4 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 19, 2023

There are no mavericks in the Democratic Party. From the White House to the federal agencies and the media, all arms of the party move in lockstep. All the time.

At the risk of reading too much into Honig’s and Tapper’s remarks, it seems to me they’ve been given the green light by party leadership to turn on Biden.

Is the DNC setting the stage to give Biden the old heave-ho? It’s sure starting to look like it.

The House Republicans’ dogged campaign to expose the Biden family’s influence peddling business has clearly borne fruit. New revelations are coming out on a weekly basis. These efforts, combined with the spectacular collapse of Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal and his former friend and business partner Devon Archer’s admission that then-Vice President Joe Biden had appeared both in person and over speakerphone at meetings with his son’s foreign business associates, have pushed the situation far beyond the DOJ’s (or the DNC’s) ability to contain it.

Democrats have lost control over the narrative. Although replacing Joe Biden with a new nominee comes with its own set of problems, the party’s hand may be forced.

It would be foolish to dismiss Honig’s and Tapper’s remarks as mere coincidences.

As FDR once famously observed: “In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.”