Democrats Indict Trump Again

This is the shoe we have long been waiting to see drop: Special Counsel Jack Smith has indicted Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 protest. The indictment is embedded below. It includes four counts: Conspiracy to Defraud the United States, Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding, Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding, and Conspiracy Against Rights.

Speaking of conspiracies against rights, is that maybe an approach we could use to indict a whole lot of Democrats somewhere down the road?

I don’t have any technical comment on the indictment at this point. It strikes me as pitifully weak, and it is not clear why the Democrats couldn’t have brought these charges at any time in the last two and a half years. But such quibbles are pointless. The Democrats are repeatedly indicting Trump not because he has committed crimes (other than winning the 2016 election) but because they want him to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, and then they want him to lose the general election. So far, that strategy seems to be working like a charm.

The Trump campaign released a statement:

This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner, and leading by substantial margins.

That is true, although perhaps not in the way the campaign has in mind. Here is the indictment: