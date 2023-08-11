Hunter Going to Trial?

There were two developments today in the Biden Department of Justice’s faux prosecution of Hunter Biden. The DOJ filed a document suggesting that Hunter is now bound for trial, following the collapse of his plea bargain before Judge Maryellen Noreika:

“After the hearing, the parties continued negotiating but reached an impasse. A trial is therefore in order,” prosecutors said in their Friday filing.

***

Later Friday, prosecutors suggested they could bring different charges against Hunter Biden in the new case.

Maybe, maybe not. This filing means the parties have not yet been able to put their deal back together again, but they will continue negotiating and a trial is not imminent. Given its conduct so far, it would be a shock if DOJ were now to get serious about going after Hunter, as opposed to sweeping his crimes under the rug.

In a separate development, Merrick Garland has appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss as a Special Counsel to continue investigating and prosecuting Hunter Biden. It is not clear what difference this will make, since Weiss is the same guy who supposedly has been investigating Hunter for the last five years. I assume Garland’s idea is to dramatize the claim that Weiss is independent of DOJ.

In short, I doubt that these developments are of great import, but pass them along for what they are worth. Maybe Weiss will surprise us.