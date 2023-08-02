Killa strikes again

Krazy-Eyez Killa Jack Smith announced the election-related indictment of Donald Trump yesterday. Listening to his brief statement (text here, video below), I learn that it was just unsealed. Killa must have had it ready to go for some time. He appears to have had it filed and unsealed in response to the testimony of Devon Archer before the House Oversight Committee the day before. Something tells me that the indictment has more to do with politics than law.

We are inundated with commentary on the indictment by many who have no idea what they are talking about. I am not going to contribute to it without further thought and study.

I will just observe that Trump’s alleged lying about the results of the 2020 election seems to be an essential element of some if not all of the counts. See, for example, paragraph 2 of the indictment at the bottom of John’s post here. If making knowingly false statements makes out the state of mind element of the crimes charge, it cuts a wide swath through our system. However, we know this door only swings one way.

United States v. Trump is an unprecedented case. I doubt that the laws Trump is charged with violating have ever been applied in this fashion before. As is Killa’s wont, he has a novel theory or two or three up his sleeve. In this case they are meant to elevate Trump and have him put away by an impartial jury of District of Columbia Dems.

The indictment includes allegations involving six co-conspirators. The co-conspirators remain unidentified and uncharged in the indictment. All but one have been identified. They include Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman. One is left to wonder if they will be charged. Killa’s statement is silent on this point.

However, Killa says he seeks a speedy trial. Maybe he should have brought the charges sooner. Maybe he should have exercised his discretion to stand down. Maybe he should have left the issues to Congress and the American people.

This is a sad day and a sad season for the United States. Those in power act with no concern to the profound damage they do. They are not oblivious. They just don’t care. They are in power and they mean to keep it that way. That is one aspect of the indictment that may reflect some projection on the part of the authorities.