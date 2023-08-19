This video made me laugh. Riley Gaines munches on breakfast cereal with a deadpan expression while watching a lib’s self-absorbed TikTok video. The funny thing, as Riley notes, is that TikTok banned the video even though Riley does not utter a single word. Her only commentary is “poor cat,” which you will understand if you watch the lib woman’s litany:
This video just got removed from my tik tok for violating community guidelines but I literally didn't say a word 😭😂 https://t.co/Fgadqq9fpR
— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 18, 2023
This is, of course, what Libs of TikTok has done: simply post the Left’s lunacy and let it speak for itself, an act that those who run TikTok and many libs denounce as “hateful.” But Ms. Gaines goes beyond that. I think her expression as she eats her cereal reflects a real talent for comedy. She is rapidly becoming, I think, one of our most effective spokesmen.
