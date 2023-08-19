Posted on August 19, 2023 by John Hinderaker in Gender Follies, Laughter is the Best Medicine, Leftism, Liberals

“Poor Cat”

This video made me laugh. Riley Gaines munches on breakfast cereal with a deadpan expression while watching a lib’s self-absorbed TikTok video. The funny thing, as Riley notes, is that TikTok banned the video even though Riley does not utter a single word. Her only commentary is “poor cat,” which you will understand if you watch the lib woman’s litany:


This is, of course, what Libs of TikTok has done: simply post the Left’s lunacy and let it speak for itself, an act that those who run TikTok and many libs denounce as “hateful.” But Ms. Gaines goes beyond that. I think her expression as she eats her cereal reflects a real talent for comedy. She is rapidly becoming, I think, one of our most effective spokesmen.

