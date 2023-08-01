The innocent explanation

Let’s not jump to impeachment — inquiry or otherwise — just because we now have testimony contradicting President Biden’s long-standing line that he never spoke with Hunter Biden about his “business,” whatever it was. Now that Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer has testified to Joe Biden’s participation in phone calls with Hunter’s “clients” or “customers” over dinners for whatever it is that Hunter was selling — Archer testified Biden’s participation developed “the brand” — let us consider the innocent explanations.

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman says Hunter Biden did, in fact, frequently put his dad on speakerphone for his business partners — but they were only talking about the weather pic.twitter.com/HoJ5EKYOEc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 31, 2023

• Joe Biden only discussed the weather.

• Biden didn’t really even know anything about the weather.

• Biden didn’t “think” anything of the location of Hunter’s “clients” and “customers” in Kyiv, Bucharest, and Moscow, or of the weather there.

• Biden didn’t know whom he was speaking to, on the phone or at dinner.

• Biden didn’t even know what Hunter’s “business” was.

• Biden doesn’t know what “business” is.

• Biden didn’t know he or Hunter or Hunter’s business had a “brand.”

• Biden doesn’t even know what a “brand” is.

• Biden doesn’t actually “know” anything.

• Biden loves his son.

• Biden is a doting father.

• Biden found these conversations about the weather a refreshing change of pace from his daily routine — along with his plastic surgery and other treatments, they kept him “young.”

Dem Rep. Dan Goldman is this year’s model of Adam Schiff, though no one can ever take Schiff’s place. I have to credit Goldman for the inspiration to think this thing through.

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman: The witness testified "that Hunter would put his father on speakerphone with whomever was at dinner — and there was no indication that he had any idea who was at dinner with them!" pic.twitter.com/bC1c6DBWMn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 31, 2023

Goldman has clearly found Adam Schiff to be inspirational. However, no one can fill Schiff’s shoes.