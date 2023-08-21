Tristan Leavitt comments

Tristan Leavitt is president of Empower America and an attorney representing the whistleblowers in the matter of Hunter Biden. He commented on the leaked emails and resulting stories in Politico and the New York Times over the weekend in a long Twitter thread which I have embedded below. The thread is unrolled and posted for easy reading in the Thread Reader app here.

Leavitt explains in his first two tweets: “Having read the Politico and NYT stories that came out tonight thanks to Hunter Biden’s legal team handing all their emails over to the press, I have several thoughts. First and foremost, it’s shocking on its face that prosecutors were willing to let Hunter Biden off scot free. But piecing together the two stories with what we already know, they raise even more alarm bells about how this case was handled.”

He follows up these introductory remarks with substantive notes and comments. The upshot is that the Department of Justice is protecting Hunter Biden and the Biden family business. Attorney General Garland is a bald-faced liar. David Weiss is a patsy. The whistleblowers are genuine heroes. The fix was in. They threw a monkey wrench into it.

At RedState, the pseudonymous Mr. Bonchie posts the thread and inserts his own commentary in “New Emails Provide Stunning Evidence of DOJ and Hunter Biden Corruption.” His commentary seems to me to take an indirect route to the conclusions stated above.

The Politico article doesn't reference the fact that the case had been presented to U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matt Graves in Mar. 2022–or that the same day Hunter's team was meeting with prosecutors (April 26, 2022), Attorney General Merrick Garland was on Capitol Hill testifying… — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) August 20, 2023

If DOJ Tax had approved the charges, Weiss would have the full backing of Main DOJ (a situation AG Garland would later imply existed). Instead, DOJ Tax merely granted discretion, which is why Weiss's team had to go hat-in-hand to the relevant venues to ask them to partner. /6 pic.twitter.com/Vt83fdsCpm — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) August 20, 2023

But in addition to the conflict of Delaware having to work through other Biden-appointed U.S. attorneys (hardly the independence Garland implied), Hunter's team was working ALL the refs–and making everything about Hunter Biden's tax crimes a political issue re: Donald Trump. /8 — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) August 20, 2023

Prosecutors waited for Biden appointee Martin Estrada to be confirmed as U.S. Atty for the Central District of CA in September before presenting the 2016-2019 charges there. But early the next month Weiss told investigators DC wasn't partnering and CA might not either. /10 pic.twitter.com/8gxbw8pzwZ — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) August 20, 2023

In case the letter to Weiss wasn't enough, Clark starts requesting in-person meetings. He gets one with Weiss in Jan. 2023, where the lawyer for the son of the most powerful man in the world tries to gaslight Weiss about where the true pressure to succumb was coming from. /12 pic.twitter.com/4GZOMwAILn — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) August 20, 2023

But back to Delaware–aside from the bullying from Hunter Biden's legal team, why would Weiss go to AG Garland for special charging authority after Estrada rejected partnering in the CDCA when he's now been told the President might testify to undermine any case he brought? /14 — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) August 20, 2023

But then on Apr. 19 we sent the IRS whistleblower letter to Congress, and my co-counsel Mark Lytle went on various news outlets to share the allegations of preferential treatment and unmitigated conflicts of interest. https://t.co/WVeGzjM9Y0 /16 — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) August 20, 2023