Posted on August 21, 2023

Tristan Leavitt comments

Tristan Leavitt is president of Empower America and an attorney representing the whistleblowers in the matter of Hunter Biden. He commented on the leaked emails and resulting stories in Politico and the New York Times over the weekend in a long Twitter thread which I have embedded below. The thread is unrolled and posted for easy reading in the Thread Reader app here.

Leavitt explains in his first two tweets: “Having read the Politico and NYT stories that came out tonight thanks to Hunter Biden’s legal team handing all their emails over to the press, I have several thoughts. First and foremost, it’s shocking on its face that prosecutors were willing to let Hunter Biden off scot free. But piecing together the two stories with what we already know, they raise even more alarm bells about how this case was handled.”

He follows up these introductory remarks with substantive notes and comments. The upshot is that the Department of Justice is protecting Hunter Biden and the Biden family business. Attorney General Garland is a bald-faced liar. David Weiss is a patsy. The whistleblowers are genuine heroes. The fix was in. They threw a monkey wrench into it.

At RedState, the pseudonymous Mr. Bonchie posts the thread and inserts his own commentary in “New Emails Provide Stunning Evidence of DOJ and Hunter Biden Corruption.” His commentary seems to me to take an indirect route to the conclusions stated above.

