Coming soon

Democrats have rewritten their rules and schedule to accommodate the requirements of President Biden. Biden is not wildly popular in his own party. Those in the know — they know that Biden needs all the help he can get. He needs help remaining upright in public. He needs help in the Democratic caucuses and primaries to stave off embarrassment. It’s not an edifying sight.

Running a quixotic campaign for the Democratic nomination, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has somewhat tardily awakened to the reality of the Biden advantage. He apparently wants out of the jerry-rigged Democratic contraption. He has now released the video below touting a big announcement he will make in Philadelphia on October 9. Woo hoo!

The New York Times story on the Kennedy video is by Reid Epstein and Rebecca Davis O’Brien. Their story is full of anxiety and what the Times might denigrate in another context as a “conspiracy theory.” Epstein and O’Brien put the most important consideration at the top of their story:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hinted strongly on Friday that he would run for president on a third-party ticket instead of continuing his long-shot Democratic primary challenge to President Biden, a move that would set off alarms among Democrats worried about its potential to cause chaos in November 2024.

Highly recommended for those like me who might need a small pick-me-up of the Schadenfreude variety.