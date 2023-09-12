Democrats Hate Democracy

Earlier today, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. released this indictment of the Democratic National Committee. Why, he asks, is the Democratic Party opposed to democracy? Why is it rigging the primary process? I am not certain whether what he says about the DNC’s machinations is correct, nor am I sure what he considers to be real democracy. (For example, it has never been true that the candidate who gets the most votes across all of the primaries wins the nomination.) But his willingness to take on the DNC, recalling how that body conspired to deny Bernie Sanders the nomination in 2016, will be a real headache for them:

The DNC is trying to bring back the days of insider crony politics. But now you can do something about it! Our campaign is circulating a petition to pressure the DNC into running a fair and free primary election. SIGN THE PETITION ➡️ https://t.co/wR0xOV1Uwx pic.twitter.com/6qHfEAZbLy — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 12, 2023



Another attack on democracy is taking place across the country, most recently in my state, Minnesota. Democrats argue, absurdly, that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which barred Confederates who had been Congressmen or federal officials before the Civil War from holding such offices after the war was over, prevents Donald Trump from again being president. The legal theory is awful, but they don’t care.

In Minnesota, a group of plaintiffs have filed a complaint in the state’s Supreme Court, alleging that the Court has jurisdiction to bar Trump, as an “insurrectionist,” from appearing on the primary or general election ballot. Secretary of State Steve Simon is the nominal defendant, but I assume he is actually a co-conspirator. The complaint is lengthy and is signed by a respectable local law firm, along with a group out of Massachusetts called, with a straight face, Free Speech For People. I assume that group is funded by far-left billionaires and is active in other, similar cases around the country. This is the Minnesota complaint:

All signs point to the conclusion that the Democrats want Trump to be the GOP nominee, as he is the only candidate they probably can beat. Nonetheless, they aren’t taking any chances. Just as, in 2016, the FBI regarded the fraudulent Steele dossier as an insurance policy against the unthinkable, Democrats this year are preparing a second line of defense against the democratic process. The last thing they want is Free Speech For People.