Gov Abbott Reacts to Biden’s ‘Remain in Texas’ Proposal

After preliminary data showed the number of migrants entering the U.S. illegally had hit an all-time high last month, three U.S. officials told the Los Angeles Times the Biden administration is considering a plan to force some illegal migrants to remain in Texas “while awaiting asylum screening, effectively limiting their ability to travel within the U.S.”

According to the Times, “Supporters of the remain-in-Texas idea, which has yet to be finalized, hope that it would help the administration advance its goals of quickly deporting families who fail initial asylum screenings and deterring other families from crossing in the first place.”

Steven wrote about this story here.

Americans who have been watching the conditions at our open southern border spiral out of control for the past three years see this proposal quite a bit differently.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott came out swinging on Friday. Abbott, who has rightly been busing thousands of illegals to U.S. sanctuary cities such as New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, vowed to send even more migrants to Washington, D.C.

He wrote: “We will send Biden the same swift justice. And, we will add even more buses of migrants to Washington, D.C.”

Biden considers forcing migrant families to remain in Texas. This scam was tried years ago & was shot down by a judge. We will send Biden the same swift justice. And, we will add even more buses of migrants to Washington D.C.https://t.co/732FdGZ8jB — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 8, 2023

As Judicial Watch’ Tom Fitton points out, if this proposal is implemented, it “could utterly destroy the state.”

Rather than securing border, Biden admin considers requiring million of illegal alien invaders to remain in Texas, which could utterly destroy the state. https://t.co/kH8CorC4Gj via @YahooNews — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) September 8, 2023

Texas and the other border states have borne the brunt of the Biden administration’s abject failure to enforce U.S. immigration laws. As millions of migrants have poured into the country illegally, the administration has ignored border state governors’ appeals for federal assistance.

The situation has now become so dire that Democratic officials in sanctuary cities that have received a mere fraction of the number of migrants that border states have been forced to contend with, are now sounding the alarm.

The “Remain in Texas” proposal came one day after New York City Mayor Eric Adams told a group at a Town Hall meeting that the crisis “will destroy New York City.”

Fox News reported that 110,000 migrants have arrived in the city over the past year.

Although Adams ludicrously blamed the crisis on former President Donald Trump, he issued a grim warning to Big Apple residents:

Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this. I don’t see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City. We’re getting 10,000 migrants a month. We had a $12 billion deficit that we’re going to have to cut. Every service in this city is going to be impacted. All of us. It’s going to come to your neighborhoods. All of us are going to be impacted by this. I said it last year when we had 15,000. I’m telling you now with 110,000. The city we knew we’re about to lose. And we’re all in this together. We’re getting no support on this national crisis. Now we are getting people from all over the globe have made their minds up that they’re going to come through the southern part of the border and come into New York City. And everyone is saying it’s New York City’s problem. Every community in this city is going to be impacted.

It’s already impacting New Yorkers. In a profanity-laced TikTok video (which can be viewed here), an angry mother paints a vivid picture of how city students – and their parents – are being marginalized as public schools try to accommodate the influx of an estimated 21,000 migrant children. (Language warning.)

The decisions of border state governors to bus migrants to sanctuary cities throughout the country was a stroke of genius. Americans were content to ignore the crisis when it was merely a Texas- or an Arizona-problem. Now, it’s become a U.S. problem and it will only grow worse over the next 14 months.