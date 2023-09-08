Panic Over the Border at the White House?

Never mind the latest polls showing Trump running even or ahead of Biden in a head-to-head matchup which are causing political panic among Democrats. More immediate is the rebellion of blue states and blue cities against Biden’s open borders policy, as related yesterday. This is shaping up as a political disaster for Democrats.

So what is Biden going to do about it? Close the border! Finally! Oh, wait—he’s going to close the border around Texas, not the border to the United States:

Biden administration considers forcing migrant families to remain in Texas The Biden administration is considering forcing some migrant families who enter the country without authorization to remain near the border in Texas while awaiting asylum screening, effectively limiting their ability to travel within the U.S., three U.S. officials told The Times. Administration officials have been considering the idea as a way to stem recent increases in the numbers of migrant families crossing the southern border, which reportedly reached an all-time high last month. Supporters of the remain-in-Texas idea, which has yet to be finalized, hope that it would help the administration advance its goals of quickly deporting families who fail initial asylum screenings and deterring other families from crossing in the first place. But the proposal, which recalls President Reagan’s efforts to limit asylum-seekers’ movements in the late 1980s, is likely to draw fierce opposition from immigrant rights groups and border-state officials. Since 2022, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has bused thousands of migrants out of his state to Democrat-run cities such as Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C. The Biden plan would force certain migrant families to remain in Texas — or possibly other border states — by tracking their location through GPS monitoring devices, such as ankle bracelets, according to the three officials, who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

I’m not sure about the legality of this, but if it is implemented I hope Governor Abbott and other border state governors will simply defy it, and send more migrants to sanctuary cities.