Meet the New Principal of John Glenn Elementary School

Fox News reports that the Western Heights School District in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has installed a drag queen as principal of the John Glenn Elementary School. Fox has confirmed that the new hire, Shane Murnan, is “a drag queen who goes by the name of Shantel Mandalay.” Although Mandalay’s Facebook account has since been deleted, the article provides screenshots of him in his full drag glory.

According to Fox, Murnan was employed as a drag queen at a venue called “The Boom.”

In 2002, Murnan faced charges for child pornography, “which were later dismissed.”

Fox News Digital found records from over 20 years ago, showing that when the charges were filed, all of Murnan’s electronic devices were subject to a subpoena. According to a local report that covered the story, the charges were dismissed because it could not be proven that the images were of individuals under the age of 18. In a post on its Facebook page, the district acknowledged the prior charges. It said, “Recently we were made aware of previous charges that were dismissed years ago.” “We are very excited about his vision for John Glenn and for the community,” the district added.

Understandably, Murnan’s hiring has caused quite a commotion among parents and district officials alike. The state’s superintendent of education, Ryan Walters, spoke to Fox about what the sane among us see as a crisis. Walters calls the choice of Murnan “unimaginable” and said, “This individual is not fit to lead a school district. It has to stop. … This is the liberal insanity every parent wants out of the classroom.”

Walters said:

It’s outrageous to have a drag queen running a school, you know, here in Oklahoma that doesn’t line up with Oklahoma values. I hear from parents every day that are concerned with this woke left-wing indoctrination or schools, this gender theory that continues to be thrust upon our kids. It’s completely inappropriate. I think that the left has absolutely an agenda for our kids, that they are at war with our kids in the classroom. What they are doing is injecting this ideology for an end goal here. Their end goal is to absolutely break down a child’s mind, break down the classroom, break down the family, and you see the results that have come from this. They want kids to turn on their parents and only listen to their leftist ideology.

Walters is concerned that the Left is turning children against their parents.

And how do you do it? You start…. breaking them apart and say, listen, you’re gender-fluid. Listen, you can change your pronouns…. Look at the sexual material. When the kid takes it home and their parent is outraged by it, the kids turn on their parents. This is absolutely trying to break down that family unit, so the kid is more susceptible to the most radical Marxist gender ideology we’ve ever seen to pit groups of people against each other. And frankly, it’s to create Democrat voters. … No parent wants to send their kids to school knowing that they could be exposed to this radical gender theory in any capacity. This woke war on our kids has to stop. We will not allow it in Oklahoma. … We will not allow our kids to be part of their radical-left game for pushing ideology and furthering their end goal, which is creating social justice warriors instead of students that understand how education is a path for success for them. We will not allow it. This will stop.

Walters is, of course, right. Although the assault from the Left on traditional American values and the family unit has been building for decades, it has accelerated since President Joe Biden took office. The Left no longer even tries to hide their agenda. And just when we think it can’t get any worse, they find a new way to up the ante.

Of course, there are the die-hard liberals who will continue to support the hijacking of the U.S. public school system however far it goes. But, conservatives and most independents see the situation far more clearly.

Look at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s 2021 upset victory against the state’s former Democratic governor Terry McAuliffe. Biden won the state by 10 points in 2020.

Youngkin won by exposing the Left’s indoctrination of students and shouting it from the rooftops. He gained the support of many independents and even some Democrats because he understood that parents don’t want the government to mess with their kids.

This is a winning issue for Republicans in 2024.