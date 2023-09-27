No Manifesto Destiny

Today marks six months since Audrey Hale, a woman who thought she was a man, shot her way into the Covenant School in Nashville and gunned down nine-year-olds Hallie Scruggs, William Kinney and Evelyn Dieckhaus, and adults Mike Hill, Katherine Koonce, and Cynthia Peak. Hale, a former student at the school, carefully planned the attack for months.

The killer left a manifesto explaining her actions but six months after the mass murder it remains unreleased to the public. While revelations await, the victims can testify through their autopsies.

For the three nine-year-old children, Hale’s primary targets, see this article. For the adults, who did their best to stop the attack, see this article, and there’s more to the story. Hale’s attack came in the run-up to the April 1 “Trans Day of Vengeance.”

The trans types believe they are victims of repression and even “genocide” because people retain the reality of two genders, male and female. The government endorses the LGBTQ construct and supports irreversible hormone treatments and surgeries as medically necessary, safe and effective.

After the March 27 attack, Joe Biden did not name or condemn the shooter, failed to name a single victim, and did not attend any of the funerals. In the wake of the mass murder, Biden mouthpiece Karine Jean-Pierre said “our hearts go out to the trans community as they are under attack right now.”

One of the groups withholding Hale’s manifesto is the Federal Bureau of Investigation. As with the terrorist mass murders at Ford Hood (14 dead) San Bernardino (14 dead) and Orlando (49 dead), the FBI failed to prevent the attack and played no role in taking down the shooter.

The FBI is also withholding crucial evidence in the murder cases of DNC staffer Seth Rich and DHS whistleblower Philip Haney. Given the bureau’s record, the stonewalling on Hale’s manifesto comes as no surprise.