A Clarifying Moment

Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest fighters of all time, but he has never claimed to be a moral paragon. Still, he knows where he stands on decapitating babies:

God bless Floyd Mayweather pic.twitter.com/X9IaE5jzRO — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) October 11, 2023



You have to be much, much smarter than a mere boxer to contemplate gang rape, mass murder of men, women and children, taking of hostages, spitting on the naked bodies of victims, etc., and respond: “It’s complicated.” Or worse. Like, for example, you might need to be an Ivy League professor: Yale American Studies professor justifies Hamas attacks.

Of course, lest we give up on the Ivies altogether, let’s acknowledge that Harvard’s campus has been plastered with “Kidnapped” posters, showing pictures of Israelis being held hostage by Hamas. Maybe there is hope for some, at least, of the students.

Then we have The Washington Post:

A “humanitarian crisis” in Gaza. Yes, you mean the plight of the 100+ Israelis being held hostage there? No, that isn’t what they mean. They are talking about the perpetrators.

Let me explain how this works, Post. If you start a war and lose it, you can expect a “humanitarian crisis.” Just ask the Germans how things went for them, starting in 1945. Or the Japanese. If the Gazans wanted to avoid a humanitarian crisis, the time to think about that was before they started the war. It’s a little late now.