Defense Rests

Joe Biden seems aware that the people “slaughtered in Israel” include “at least 32 American citizens” and “scores of innocents,” from infants to elderly grandparents, have been “taken hostage.” Biden claims the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are “working closely with state and local law enforcement and Jewish community partners to identify and disrupt any domestic threat that could emerge in connection with these horrific attacks.” That calls for reflection.

In 1993, the FBI failed to prevent 2/26, the first attack on the World Trade Center. The FBI failed to prevent 9/11, 11/5(Fort Hood), 4/14 (Boston Marathon bombing), 12/2 (San Bernardino) and 6/12 (Orlando), all told, with thousands of innocent victims. The Department of Homeland Security was created after 9/11, failed to prevent major terrorist attacks, and is currently ignoring a major threat.

“It is perhaps obvious to state that terrorists cannot plan and carry out attacks in the United States if they are unable to enter the country,” noted 9/11 and Terrorist Travel: Staff Report of the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States, released in 2004.

Prior to 9/11, the report notes, “no agency of the U.S. government thought of border security as a tool in the counterterrorism arsenal.” Indeed, even after the 9/11 attack “border security still is not considered a cornerstone of national security policy.” Commission staff believed “it must be made one,” but it wasn’t, and under Biden the border has an existential problem.

For the FBI, pro-life activists, peacefully protesting parents, and anyone less than worshipful of Joe Biden are domestic terrorists and violent extremists. The bureau recently put out the word that it is escalating its campaign against Trump supporters. No word about the FBI stepping up surveillance on the millions of “migrants” Biden’s DHS has let into the country with no background checks, vaccinations, job skills, and so forth. What could possibly go wrong?