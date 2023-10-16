Harvard to the Left of the PLO?!

Take in this story, from Reuters:

President Abbas says Hamas’ actions do not represent Palestinians (Reuters) -Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said the actions and policies of Islamist group Hamas do not represent Palestinian people, according to official news agency WAFA. In a phone call with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Abbas also called the Palestine Liberation Organization the “sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people,” WAFA said.

Let this sink in a moment. It means that the Harvard student groups and pro-Hamas faculty and demonstrators at campuses around the country are to the left of the PLO.

My suggestion:

Meanwhile:

Left’s take on Hamas stuns American Jews — and threatens Democratic party split For many American Jews, the slaughter in Israel has been devastating, frightening and all-consuming — an attack that some are likening to a modern replay of the pogroms a century ago in eastern Europe that brought their families to the US in the first place. It is also a political moment in which an emerging hard left that is often anti-Israel — and often accused of antisemitism — has reared into full view, posing a test for a fragmented Democratic party that may ripple through the coming US presidential election.

You don’t say.