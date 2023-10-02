Newsom jumps the shark

California Governor Gavin Newsom promised to appoint a black woman to replace the late Dianne Feinstein in the Senate, so you know this is a man who has his priorities in order. Politico reveals that Newsom will appoint Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein’s seat. Butler apparently does not reside in California — Politico reports that she is registered to vote in Maryland.

However, Butler owns a home in California. When it comes to her declaration of residence, she’d rather switch than fight. She will change her voter registration to California. On this point, the Wall Street Journal reports, Butler didn’t respond to a request for comment.

In a state of some 40 million residents, Newsom could not find one who fit the bill quite like Laphonza Butler. Butler is the president of the pro-abortion fundraising group EMILY’S LIST. That’s how you know her heart is in the right place. She is a devout believer in the abortion orthodoxy.

She is on the same wavelength as Kamala Harris. Indeed, they are bosom buddies.

Politico adds that “Butler is the first openly LGBTQ person to represent California in the Senate.” So Newsom and Butler check yet another box. Which letter applies? Politico doesn’t say, but I believe it is “L.” She is married to Neneki Lee.

Politico also doesn’t say whether Butler will stand down from the pending 2024 election contest for the seat she is to occupy. The Democratic candidates running for the seat constitute a parade of horribles: Adam Schiff, Katie Porter, and Barbara Lee. I am not familiar with Phonzie, as I would guess her friends call her, but I sense that she would fit right in. If she went for it, she would not be jumping the shark. Considering the number of boxes he has checked in making her appointment, however, I think Newsom may have done it.