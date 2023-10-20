One Day In the Media

In addition to my day job and writing for Power Line, I do quite a bit of radio as well as some television and podcasting. Yesterday I did two radio shows and a podcast, talking about Gaza’s attack on Israel, “Allahu Akbar” on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol, the ongoing fiasco in the House of Representatives, and more. Just for fun, here are those three appearances.

First, morning drive time with Dan Proft and Amy Jacobson on Chicago’s AM560 The Answer, a show on which I appear pretty regularly as a guest:

Next, Episode 11 of the American Experiment Podcast, which we recorded yesterday afternoon. Among other things, it includes some rather pungent observations on the Gazans, Hamas, and the liberals who support them:

And finally, my appearance yesterday on the Al Travis Show, which is broadcast on radio stations in four or five Minnesota cities and also streams live on Facebook. Al is a good friend and I appear on his show every week:

All in a day’s work, trying to make the world a better place. Or prevent it from getting even worse.