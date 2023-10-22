Pro-Genocide Rally In Brooklyn

This afternoon, more than 5,000 demonstrators rallied in Brooklyn, demanding an end to Jews in the Middle East:

At least 5,000 anti-Israeli protesters filled the streets of Bay Ridge Saturday at a rally where they called for the eradication of the Jewish state and demanded the United States withdraw its support of its closest ally in the Middle East.

“Eradication of the Jewish state” means “Death to the Jews.”

“We are calling for full liberation of all of Palestine . . . to every single inch, from the river to the sea,” shouted one protester, repeating a refrain used by Hamas terrorists and their anti-Israel backers.

No Jews between the Jordan and the Mediterranean. Which, of course, is where they live.

“We are not like other groups simply calling for a cease-fire,” added the woman, wearing a T-shirt of one of the event’s organizers, the radical leftist group Within Our Life. “We are calling not simply for an end to genocide.”

What genocide is that? The only genocide in prospect is the one that Hamas and its allies in Brooklyn plan for the Jews.

“We are calling for an end to the siege, an end to the blockade. An end to the occupation.”

Of course, Gaza isn’t occupied and hasn’t been for quite a while, so ending the alleged “occupation”–in fact, Jews have as much right to live on the West Bank as anyone else–is obviously not enough. As the pro-Hamas demonstrators admit:

“Say it loud, say it clear, we don’t want no Zionists here!” protesters cheered while beating on drums and waving Palestinian flags.

The “occupation” simply means Jews living in their ancestral homeland. There is no way Israel can compromise with a foe that is bent on wiping it off the map. Has Gaza’s invasion, with its atrocities that may have exceeded those of the 13th century Mongols, finally forced Israel’s leaders to face this reality? I hope so.