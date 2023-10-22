I have been speculating for some time, and occasionally hinting here, that if Europe wants to survive, at some point it is going to have to deport large numbers of unassimilable “migrants.” I’ve long thought for a variety reasons that France would be the country most likely do this, though don’t count out Sweden or Denmark, which, unbeknownst to most American media, are starting to reckon with rising crime and other problems emanating from their migrant population. I haven’t thought the Germans have it in them, for a variety of reasons.

But then current Chancellor Olaf Scholz stunned with an interview just out in Der Spiegel, following a quick trip to Israel (there are several German citizens among the hostages Hamas holds). Some excerpts, starting with the headline:

“We Have to Deport People More Often and Faster” DER SPIEGEL: If the conflict does, in fact, escalate, is there a possibility that German troops may get involved? Scholz: The issue is far too serious to speculate about it in an abstract manner. DER SPIEGEL: In the past, such missions had always been considered taboo. That is apparently no longer the case? Scholz: Political prudence dictates that we never conduct abstract discussions about where in the world we might send our soldiers. . .

He doesn’t exactly say “no” here.

DER SPIEGEL: The Hamas attack on Israel was barbaric. Despite the justified anger felt by the Israelis, does a democracy like Israel have to temper its response, even in a fight against terrorism, so as not to lose sight of humanitarian imperatives? Scholz: Precisely that is Israel’s self-image. But that does not mean that those who did this to Israel cannot expect severe consequences. As I have said, Israel has the right to defend itself and ensure its own protection and security. DER SPIEGEL: Did you address those humanitarian imperatives with Mr. Netanyahu? Scholz: There is no disagreement on the issue. Israel doesn’t need warnings from German politicians. . .

Here’s the interesting part:

DER SPIEGEL: Among those in Germany who harbor hatred for Israel are many people with Arab roots. Did German policymakers ignore for too long the deep hatred entrenched in some groups? Scholz: I don’t agree that anyone has ignored that issue. We have been keeping a close eye on it for quite some time. DER SPIEGEL: Apparently not close enough. Should Germany be paying more attention to who is coming into the country and who is allowed to stay? Scholz: We have been doing that for a long time. But we will now be differentiating even more precisely. On the one hand, there is the immigration of workers that we need. And there are those who are seeking asylum because they are the targets of political oppression. On the other hand, though, that means that all those who don’t belong to one of those groups cannot stay. That is why we are limiting irregular migration to Germany. Too many people are coming. . . And I haven’t even mentioned one important one yet: We must finally deport on a large scale those who have no right to stay in Germany.

There’s much more in the complete interview on the immigration question that contrasts sharply with the open-borders policy of the Biden Administration.

Scholz’s hard line might be dismissed as a tactical reaction to the rising strength of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, and Der Spiegel presses him on this aspect of the issue quite hard. If Scholz doesn’t follow through with his new tough talk, AfD will continue to gains strength.