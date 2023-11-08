Americans Are On Israel’s Side

Our “elite” universities–a designation that doesn’t mean their students know anything about history, can do math, know anything about science or are acquainted with Western (or any) literature–have come down heavily on the side of Hamas in the current Middle Eastern conflict. This may be due to the fact that Islamic countries have poured billions of dollars into their coffers, or maybe it is just the usual perversity of American liberalism. Whatever the cause, Yale is a typical offender. The Wall Street Journal headlines: “Jewish Students Meet Hostility at Yale.”

Organizers refused us entry because we weren’t registered but waved others through who also weren’t on the list. The lecture hall was filled, and we resorted to sitting outside and pressing our ears against the door to listen. What we heard was two hours of denial, lies and incitement. Speakers referred to the atrocities of Oct. 7 in the sanitized language of “civilians killed,” not beheaded, raped or kidnapped. They called the terrorist group “militant,” and one observed that “violent resistance movements often emerge in colonized spaces.” Nobody mentioned the Hamas charter’s call to “fight Jews and kill them,” but somebody asserted that Israel aims to “inflict as much harm, damage, and death as possible.” One panelist remarked, “The one most important part of our conversation here today is that Israel is still occupying Gaza.” Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005.

This anti-Semitic festival was not some off- off-Broadway production. It had the full backing of Yale’s administration:

This event had broad institutional support from Yale. “Gaza Under Siege” was co-sponsored by the American Studies, Anthropology and Religious Studies departments; the programs in Ethnicity, Race and Migration and Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies; the Center for Middle East Studies; the Black Feminist Collective (co-directed by the head of Pierson College); the Ethnography Hub; the Edward J. and Dorothy Clarke Kempf Memorial Fund; and Yalies4Palestine. The head of Jonathan Edwards College promoted it in a weekly email. The heads of Yale’s colleges had previously been instructed not to advertise a post-Oct. 7 Shabbat dinner invitation. That event was controversial, an administrator told Ms. Tartak. In the past month, Yale has become a hostile environment for Jewish students.

That seems like an understatement. But if “elite” institutions like Yale have lost their moral compass, most Americans understand better what is going on. The Daily Mail, via the TIPP poll, asked Americans whether top universities are doing enough to combat anti-Semitism. The results are pretty gratifying:

US adults by wide margins say top universities are not doing enough to crack down on anti-Semitism and support for Hamas hardliners on campus, a DailyMail.com/TIPP Poll shows. Nearly two-thirds of respondents to our survey — 63 percent — said elite schools were failing to meet the challenge of hateful rhetoric. Another 14 percent disagreed, and 23 percent said they were unsure.

***

Some 41 percent said they felt strongly that US schools were not doing enough. Another 22 percent agreed somewhat.

Here is the chart. Again, 41% believe “strongly” that “top universities” are not doing enough to crack down on anti-Semitism and support for Hamas:

Given the awfulness of our educational system and the fact that both the news media and almost all elements of the entertainment industries are on the wrong side, it is remarkable that so many Americans retain a fundamental moral compass.