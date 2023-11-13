Thought for the day

Jonathan Martin is Politico’s senior political columnist and politics bureau chief. He wrote This Will Not Pass with Alexander Burns on the 2020 election. He ardently believes that Joe Biden must be reelected to save the republic from Donald Trump, or vice versa. He is full of advice for how Biden can pull it off.

Martin observes that “2024 will be an extraordinary election, and it demands extraordinary measures.” Why is that?

That’s in part for reasons Biden refuses to accept: his capacity to do the job. The oldest president in history when he first took the oath, Biden will not be able to govern and campaign in the manner of previous incumbents. He simply does not have the capacity to do it, and his staff doesn’t trust him to even try, as they make clear by blocking him from the press. Biden’s bid will give new meaning to a Rose Garden campaign, and it requires accommodation to that unavoidable fact of life.

One might think that Biden’s incapacity to do the job disfavors his candidacy and reelection, or that one should pause to deliberate over it, but no. Not with Trump in the wings. Whole (lengthy and painful) thing here.