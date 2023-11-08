Tlaib tlies

The House of Representatives handily passed a resolution censuring Rep. Rashida Tlaib for “promoting false narratives” and calling for the destruction of Israel by a vote of 234 to 188. The censure resolution is posted online here. Tlaib promotes the destruction of Israel “from the river to the sea,” as the slogan has it and as the resolution points out (i.e., the slogan is “widely recognized as a genocidal call to violence to destroy the state of Israel and its people to replace it with a Palestinian state extending from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea”).

Tlaib holds herself out as a courageous Palestinian Arab. She brags that she is “from Detroit, where I learned to speak truth to power, even if my voice shakes.” She allegedly “speaks truth to power” in mind-numbing slogans, including that one.

On the contrary, however, Tlaib lacks the courage of her convictions. She farcically asserts that “from the river to the sea” is “an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence.” She cowers like a Hamasnik in Doha or an underground tunnel. The gentleman in the video below briefly exposes Tlaib’s tlie.

Debunked your garbage in just 90 seconds.pic.twitter.com/bKhuz9yU16 — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) November 4, 2023

Daniel Ben-Ami exposes the tlie at greater length in the Spiked column “‘From the river to the sea’ is a call for genocide.” Andrew Stiles extracts humor from the mix in the Free Beacon column “Six Slogans That Sound Genocidal and Anti-Semitic But Are Really Just Aspirational Calls for Peaceful Coexistence.”