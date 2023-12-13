The Pangloss-Pétain Governor

In his debate with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, California Gov. Gavin Newsom claimed, “We’ve already established that more people are moving from Florida to California.” That caught the attention of Lee Ohanian, research fellow at the Independent Institute, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, and professor of economics at UCLA.

“The rate of California’s population outflow to Florida has in fact accelerated,” professor Ohanian explains. “In 2022, California had a net loss of 22,144 residents to Florida, up from 2021’s net loss of 12,772.” Before Newsom became governor, the net outflow of Californians to Florida averaged about 5,000 residents per year and since 2020 California’s population has declined by nearly 500,000 residents. This had all been reported by the Sacramento Bee, which “didn’t expect that Newsom would create his own narrative, a world that only Newsom seems to live in.” As it happens, so does Joe Biden.

The Delaware Democrat claims “Bidenomics is working” when all but the willfully blind can see it isn’t. That would be bad enough, but Biden is both the Pangloss and Pétain president. The German National Socialist invaders made Phillipe Pétain head of their puppet government in Vichy, allowing him to govern parts of France under their supervision.

In similar style, the Delaware Democrat is the senile puppet of his party’s Hamas wing, and a dutiful collaborator with globalist billionaires and the UN. The Chinese are “not bad folks,” and on Biden’s watch China can fly a balloon across America and spy on our most sensitive military bases. If China ever did anything with which Gov. Newsom disagreed it’s hard to know what it might be.

The occupation of Tibet since the 1950s, the murderous cultural revolution, the Tiananmen Square massacre, and the crackdown on Hong Kong all fail to elicit clear condemnation from Gavin Newsom. On his recent trip to China, the governor touted ongoing collaboration with the Communist regime. Gov. Newsom cleaned up San Francisco for Xi’s visit but not for Californians, who must put up with the disastrous policies professor Ohanian details.