Border Warning from Retired FBI Agents

I haven’t followed the estimates and accounts of potential terrorists and other bad actors crossing over our southern border, but last week a groups of senior retried FBI agents wrote the following letter to our congressional leaders indicating their belief that the problem is serious indeed. Could there be a critical mass of infiltrators who stage a 10/7-style attack here? These agents think so. (You can click on each graphic here to enlarge.)

