The Grievance Studies Project revisited

Peter Boghossian thinks the time is ripe to revisit the investigation of academic grievance studies that he conducted in 2017 and 2018 with his fellow iconoclasts James Lindsay and Helen Pluckrose. For background read the New Discourses post "The Grievance Studies Project."

It is important to understand that DEI is not simply an admin arm of higher ed but an ideological apparatus that grew from a body of academic literature. In 2018, @HPluckrose, @ConceptualJames, @MikeNayna, & I exposed the DEI-related fields as totally fraudulent. THREAD pic.twitter.com/anxQymhTX4 — Peter Boghossian (@peterboghossian) January 7, 2024

5. Our dog-humping research paper used black feminist criminology to interpret bogus data and concluded that we can repair rape culture in humans by emulating dog training methods on men. It won special recognition for excellence. @joerogan pic.twitter.com/FZesQeK93i — Peter Boghossian (@peterboghossian) January 7, 2024

The video below introduces the documentary series on the project.

All of the documentary videos are accessible here in recommended viewing order. In 2021 the Free Press published Boghossian’s letter of resignation from Portland State University, a sad ending to an investigative and satirical masterpiece.