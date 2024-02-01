Ballad for Biden and Beyond

“Old man, look at my life, I’m a lot like you were,” sang Neil Young back in 1972. Half a century later, Steven Crowder transformed that tune into “The Hunter Biden Song” (below), well worth attention with Hunter’s old man Joe in the White House. At the outset of 2024, a crucial election year, the people could use more material like that.

“Hey Joe,” as Jimi Hendrix wondered, “where you going with that (whatever) in your hand?”

“Black is Black,” by Los Bravos could be transformed into “You Ain’t Black,” after Joe’s famous pronouncement about voters. Maybe Joe could want his memory back.

Someone could take “When A Man Loves a Woman,” by Percy Sledge, and turn it into “When a Man Thinks He’s a Woman” about Richard Levine. Richard is now branded Admiral Rachel Levine and bears strong resemblance to the murderous transvestite Bobby (Michael Caine) in Dressed to Kill. Biden’s Assistant Secretary for Health doesn’t like to be mocked but government officials are always fair game. What is ridiculous deserves to be ridiculed.

Betty Everett’s “You’re No Good,” could be applied to DHS boss Alejandro Mayorkas, or with equal effect to Ilhan Omar, Nancy Pelosi, or Kamala Harris of the current “Biden-Harris Administration.” Consider also “Liar Liar,” by the Castaways, along with “I’m a Man,” by the Spencer Davis Group and “I Am Woman,” by Helen Reddy. The possibilities are truly endless and it’s later than you think. So get on with it.

Chaser—Crowder’s crew offers still another updated take on his decrepitude: