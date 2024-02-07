Borderline Biden

The powers-that-be in the White House and the Biden reelection campaign think they can turn the “bipartisan border bill” fiasco to Biden’s benefit. As the sole author of the “emergency” that the bill was allegedly designed to address, Biden is in a uniquely poor position to advance the argument that Republicans are to blame.

Regardless of one’s cynicism about the American electorate’s level of knowledge concerning such matters, no one in his right mind believes the line peddled by Biden yesterday (transcript here): “Every day between now and November, the American people are going to know that the only reason the border is not secure is Donald Trump and his MAGA Republican friends.”

Biden claims "the only reason the border is not secure is Donald Trump and his MAGA Republican friends." REMINDER: Biden spent his first 100 days reversing Trump-era border security, including halting the border wall, ending "Remain in Mexico," and lifting the border emergency. pic.twitter.com/M9UvSpe6PU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 6, 2024

When I say no American in his right mind believes it, that’s not to say that Biden himself doesn’t believe it. The man is not in possession of his faculties. In the clip below, Biden blanks out on the name of Hamas — you know, Hamas. He struggles to recall it. He’s reaching for it. The clock ticks. A shadow spins behind his eyes. It eludes him. Out comes…”the opposition.”