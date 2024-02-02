Doing the job that the mainstream media natives would prefer not to do, John Hinderaker reports on the likely arson that damaged the office of Center of the American Experiment and two other conservative organizations at the suburban office building that houses them (video below). One can reasonably infer that the organizations were targeted on political grounds.

Arson won't slow us down. New footage and update from our President John Hinderaker here: pic.twitter.com/a3lUnSUKtq — Center of the American Experiment (@MNThinkTank) February 2, 2024

Indeed, DFL state representative Andy Smith found the arson a laughing matter. The Star Tribune got around to reporting on the likely arson this morning, but it left Andy Smith out of the picture. Alpha News puts him in the picture here.