Sign of the times

If there is a story/video/photo that captures the madness of the moment, it must be the one featuring illegal alien Jhoan Boda flipping off the crowd as he left the courthouse in Manhattan last week. Miranda Devine recapitulated key elements of the story in her Devine Online newsletter with the subject heading “Crazy Town.” Here is her summary of the story:

Look at this charmer coming out of Manhattan Criminal Court yesterday. Illegal alien Jhoan Boada, 22, flipped the double bird at New Yorkers after being released without bail (thanks Alvin Bragg) on charges of attacking NYPD officers in Times Square Saturday night. Four other men, aged 19 to 24, were also charged over the attack and at least three others are at large. The cops suffered painful injuries when they were kicked in the head and punched in the face after telling the illegals to stop being disruptive. Boada and pals reportedly have been living in New York since late last year. Like the millions of other military aged men from the Third World who have answered Joe Biden’s siren call, these undesirables illegally crossed the southern border and got a free ride to New York, where we have been paying for them to luxuriate in a flash hotel, with three hot meals a day, plus cash handouts, free iPhone, free medical care, free education and free legal assistance so they can lodge bogus asylum claims and keep causing mayhem. As if we need to import more crime.

As I say, Devine calls it “Crazy Town,” but “Crazy Country” would be more like it. It’s good of Devine to use the ancient term “illegal alien” in lieu of the otherwise obligatory “migrant,” as in the local news story recounting the assault on the officers (below). The defendants are living large in what are denominated “migrant shelters.” The five and their friends are beneficiaries of Joe Biden’s open borders, the hospitality of local politicians and taxpayers, and the approved Democrat approach to “law enforcement.”

The story has a postscript that puts an exclamation point on it: “Illegals who caught bus out of NYC after attack on police may have gotten free ride from US taxpayers.” And a PPS: “Migrants believed to have fled NYC after NYPD cop-beating can’t be arrested because they were freed without bail.”

The illegals have orchestrated a variation on the phenomenon of the “gotaway” that has played out at the border over the past three-plus years. Crazy town, crazy states, crazy Democrats — and they all reflect the madness of King Joe.