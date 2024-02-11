That Sound You Hear Is Liberal Heads Exploding

If you think the news about Biden’s senility is driving liberals to panic, wait till they see the latest NBC News story, which will drive them to the Kool Aid tubs:

More voters are rating Trump’s presidency as ‘better than expected’ in hindsight

Voters are delivering a poor assessment of President Joe Biden’s job performance as he and former President Donald Trump prepare for a 2024 rematch. They are also looking back more fondly than before on Trump’s tenure in office.

Just 14% of registered voters say Biden has done a better job as president than they expected he would, according to the latest NBC News national poll. Another 42% say Biden has done a worse job than they expected, and 44% say his tenure has gone about as they expected it would.

But 40% say Trump’s presidency was better than expected, with 29% saying it was worse and 31% saying it was about as expected.