In Rafah and Times Square

I had a busy day today, among other things writing this piece, on Minneapolis four years after the George Floyd riots, for the New York Post.

Catching up on Twitter, it looks like the IDF is making good progress in Rafah. As always, the “Palestinians” are great at terrorizing women and children, not so great at fighting actual soldiers:

This is huge! Over 900 Hamas terrorists have surrendered in Rafah. The IDF also discovered the bodies of 4 hostages in a tunnel INSIDE a UNRWA building in Rafah. You can see why Israel ignored the ICJ. This clearly needed to be done.pic.twitter.com/AqjxIZbiZM — Lee Harris (@addicted2newz) May 24, 2024



The UNRWA is basically a terrorist adjunct. Also:

BREAKING: Muhammad Shabana, the Hamas commander of the Rafah brigade and number five in Hamas, was eliminated today. This is big!!! pic.twitter.com/EfwCpgohi2 — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) May 24, 2024



I hope this is all true. I thought that Israel should have ignored international pressure and cleaned out Rafah a long time ago, but then, I am not privy to all of the political and economic considerations that the Israeli government must weigh.

Meanwhile, people in Times Square are seeing the appalling video of Gazans tormenting kidnapped Israeli girls that we wrote about here:

Today, footage was screened in Times Square for the world to see, depicting the kidnapping & abuse of Liri, Karina, Agam, Daniella & Naama by Hamas on Oct 7. The world must learn the truth about Hamas, and the abuse the hostages have been facing for 231 days.#BringThemHomeNow pic.twitter.com/HJuKFiVG96 — Israel in New York (@IsraelinNewYork) May 24, 2024



I think that is great, but I am pretty sure that Ilhan Omar, a Hamas defender, doesn’t. She was outraged that UCLA allowed video of Gazan atrocities to be shown, and here she makes light of the fact that Jewish students were blocked by pro-terrorism forces from walking on UCLA sidewalks:

🚨Ilhan Omar minimizes the harassment of a Jewish student. Anti-Israel🇮🇱 protesters physically blocked the student on campus, but Omar suggested the incident didn't matter because it was still "possible" for him to access campus.https://t.co/6xC9rdz6Xb pic.twitter.com/Jgx0Prhk2b — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) May 23, 2024



Polls indicate that a pretty significant minority of Americans are pro-Hamas, but I think that is because hardly any of them know anything about Hamas and what it does. So yes, let’s show the videos in Times Square, at UCLA, and everywhere else.