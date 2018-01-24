The Power Line Show, Episode 51: Getting Tired of All The Greatness!

Trump said there’d be so much winning that we’d get tired of all the winning, though I don’t think I’ll get tired of watching the Trump Administration move from one “outrage” to another, like withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord, shredding the Obama EPA’s Clean Power Plan, and recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. I don’t think any other Republican in the 2016 field, with the possible exception of Ted Cruz, would have done these fabulous things. And would Ted Cruz have won the election?

And one other thing I won’t get tired of is all the commentary and analysis greatness from the good folks at American Greatness. A few weeks back I got Ben Boychuk on our podcast, but today I got the entire triumvirate that run the site—publisher Chris Buskirk, senior editor Julie Ponzi, and Ben—all on at once, to kick around where things stand with the immigration debate, the fate of California, and what lessons we should take from the fall of Steve Bannon. Oh, and I also try out the new signoff catch phrase for the Power Line show, which is. . . well, you’ll need to listen to the end to hear it. It’s quite topical, and I’m hoping to keep it that way.

