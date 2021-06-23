In a glass house with Sheldon Whitehouse

If the media pursued Democrats as it pursues Republicans, the odious Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island would be hounded from public life. The Washington Free Beacon’s Joe Simsonson follows up on a story that we have found of interest. Imagine this:

Democratic lawmakers and racial justice advocates have kept quiet about Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse’s membership in a racially exclusionary organization, seemingly satisfied with the Rhode Island Democrat’s explanation that it is nothing more than “a long tradition.” The Washington Free Beacon asked all 50 Democratic members of the Senate, as well as the Congressional Black Caucus and the NAACP, for comment on the controversy related to Whitehouse’s association with Bailey’s Beach Club. No office, other than Whitehouse’s, responded.

What a great story. Simonson lets us feel the silence: “Black Democrats, Activists Silent on Whitehouse’s White-Only Club Membership.” Subhead: “NAACP, Congressional Black Caucus, 49 Democratic senators stay mum.” Read the quote above carefully to ascertain the only Democratic Senator responding to Simonson’s inquiries.