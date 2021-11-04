The ACLU responds

President Biden’s minders in the White House daycare operation sent him out to read a statement yesterday about Covid-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11. He even took a few questions following his remarks. The White House has posted the text here (video below). Biden’s remarks were jarring and dissonant with the news of the day. The Biden administration proceeds as though nothing happened on Tuesday (false) and they have therefore learned nothing (possible).

Following his statement on child vaccinations — mandates undoubtedly coming soon — Peter Doocy asked the question that elicited Biden’s denial regarding the billion-dollar settlement of illegal immigrant claims with the ACLU. The underlying story was reported here last week by the Wall Street Journal and quoted players involved in the settlement negotiations. I noted it in “Bordering on insanity: Payout edition.”

In addition to denying that the settlement would happen, Biden called the story “garbage…It’s not true.” Yet it is undoubtedly a bona fide story. The administration issued no denial in the week following the story’s publication.

ACLU President Anthony Romero issued this statement following Biden’s press conference. On the question of fact regarding the accuracy of the story, Romero said this:

President Biden may not have been fully briefed about the actions of his very own Justice Department as it carefully deliberated and considered the crimes committed against thousands of families separated from their children as an intentional governmental policy.

Romero continued on the politics of the lawsuit:

But if he follows through on what he said, the president is abandoning a core campaign promise to do justice for the thousands of separated families. We respectfully remind President Biden that he called these actions “criminal” in a debate with then-President Trump, and campaigned on remedying and rectifying the lawlessness of the Trump administration. We call on President Biden to right the wrongs of this national tragedy.

The settlement may not happen, but the story wasn’t garbage. Perhaps Biden gives us yet another case of Democrat projection.

The three Journal reporters on the story last week returned to it here late yesterday afternoon. They asked both the White House and Romero about Biden’s statement:

The White House referred questions about the president’s remarks to the Justice Department, which said it “will not comment on ongoing litigation.” * * * * * Mr. Romero said later Wednesday that the Justice Department had assured the ACLU that talks were continuing. “If we can’t achieve true restitution,” he added, “we’ll take our case on behalf of our clients to court.”

The Journal story last week isn’t “garbage.” The ACLU statement at least has the facts straight. I would add only that the ACLU now believes more adamantly in illegal immigration than it does in free speech, which it now finds problematic.