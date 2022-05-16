CRB: Present at the creation

The new (Spring) issue of the Claremont Review of Books has just been posted online this morning. I asked the editors if they would make their interview with the great Norman Podhoretz accessible for our readers. Here it is: “Present at the creation.” Subhead: “Norman Podhoretz on the rise of the ant-American left.” The interview opens with a reference to the 2019 CRB interview of Mr. Podhoretz by CRB editor Charles Kesler, but without a link. The 2019 interview is accessible here.

We have Professor Kesler’s editorial on “The Supreme Court leak” rotating through our Picks today. Our plan is to post Daniel Oliver’s review of a certain new book by Steven Hayward in our Picks tomorrow, to be followed by additional Picks from the issue at the rate of one a day for the rest of the week and then on Tuesdays and Thursdays for another few weeks. If you enjoy the CRB as I do, keep an eye out for them in our Picks or leap directly into a subscription including immediate online access here.