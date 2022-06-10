Why the Red Wave Is Building

My wife filled up her gas tank this morning and took this picture:

I filled up this afternoon and took this one:

So we spent $248.71 on gasoline today. We are fortunate: we can still afford to eat dinner, and we aren’t canceling our trip to New Hampshire next week for my college reunion. Most Americans are not so lucky. And most Americans also understand that the Democratic Party is doing this to us on purpose, to advance its perverted political agenda.

Are the Democrats deliberately trying to destroy the middle class, or is the middle class merely collateral damage? I started out believing the latter, but I increasingly wonder whether doing away with the middle class is the Democrats’ long-term objective. That hypothesis certainly explains most of what they do.

Either way, I think the November blowout will be worse for the Democrats than anyone is now predicting.