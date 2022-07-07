The New York Post has done what a good tabloid is supposed to do in its coverage of Nancy Pelosi’s Italian vacation. The Post’s photo-laden story could run under a headline that recalls The Ugly American, but the Post strikes with a cinematic flourish in “Pelosi Vita: Speaker, DUI hubby cavort at Italian resort owned by Andrea Bocelli.” Warning and apology: I found the photo featuring Pelosi’s “ample bosom” somewhat distasteful.

When I use the phrase “ample bosom,” by the way, I am quoting from the pseudonymous Cockburn’s Spectator World column “Nancy Pelosi’s Italian job.” (The Spectator advises me that the paywall on it is down.) How many synonyms for and puns on “breasts” can be brought to bear on the situation? Cockburn answers the question to my satisfaction in his column. I’m filing this one with Ammo Grrrll’s columns under Laughter is the Best Medicine.