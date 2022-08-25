Run from the Rosas

Townhall senior writer Julio Rosas scheduled a ride-along with the Minneapolis Police Department to cover the dire issues of public safety with which we are contending. Rosas is the author of Fiery But Mostly Peaceful: The 2020 Riots and the Gaslighting of America, published by DW Books this past May. Rosas caught the Saint George Floyd riots that devastated Minneapolis in 2020 and he sought to update his research.

As we noted yesterday, Minneapolis man baby mom jeans Mayor Jacob Frey (as KTLK’s Jon Justice calls him) intervened to kill the ride-along. Townhall reported the story here and FOX News covered it here. Minnesota’s Alpha News picked up the story here. Editor Anthony Gockowski includes video of a ride-along from earlier this summer along with his story.

Even though the story has gone national, it remains unmentioned in the Star Tribune. Jon Justice caught up with Rosas at the end of the third hour of his show yesterday morning. I have embedded audio of the hour that concludes with the Rosas interview below.