Posted on September 16, 2022 by Scott Johnson

Laptop from hell revisited

Brendan O’Neill interviews Miranda Devine on the laptop from hell — as O’Neill notes, Devine wrote the book on it — and related subjects in the terrific Spiked podcast below. Spiked has posted the podcast here with this précis: “Miranda discusses her role in the groundbreaking investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop, the FBI and Big Tech’s attempt to kill the story, and how the cover-up is now falling to pieces.” I think I know the story, but I learned from the podcast. It draws out the deep meaning and totalitarian implications of the story’s suppression. The podcast not only brings the story up to date in a little over 36 minutes, it also accents all the right notes. Stick with it all the way to the end.

