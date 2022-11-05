NBC deep-sixes Pelosi story

NBC News anchor Miguel Almaguer reported that Paul Pelosi reacted in an unusual way to the arrival of police officers after calling 911 in the incident that President Biden led his closing argument with this week. A few hours after the story aired yesterday morning on Today, however, NBC deep-sixed it with this editor’s statement: “The piece should not have aired because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards.” NRO’s Ari Blaff adds this: “NBC did not respond when asked why the segment was retracted.”

Thanks to New Twitter, the story remains available. Is there any doubt that Old Twitter would have killed it? In any event, NewBuster’s Curtis Houck is one of several who have taken advantage of the Musk Dispensation (below).

Here's the Paul Pelosi report from NBC's 'Today' show that's been scrubbed from their Twitter & site. In it, Miguel Almaguer alleged police didn't know what was happening upon arrived & Paul didn't "declare an emergency," instead walked toward the suspect, away from police (1/2) pic.twitter.com/nWUyZdn75x — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 4, 2022

What’s going on here? I think NBC News owes the public an explanation of how the story failed its standards.

As matters stand now, this incident reminds me of the classic scene in Dr. Strangelove in which Colonel “Bat” Guano shoots up a Coke machine at the behest of Group Captain Lionel Mandrake to get change for a long-distance call to the president. If events don’t pan out as alleged, Guano warns Mandrake, “You’re gonna have to answer to the Coca-Cola company.” In this case some executive at NBC warned someone at NBC News, “You’re gonna have to answer to the President of the United States.”