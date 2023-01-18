Are you familiar with the matter?

Everything we know in the Biden classified documents matter derives from Biden’s attorneys. In other words, it is inherently unreliable. The existence of the matter was leaked by unidentified sources. Attorney General Garland has since publicly appointed a Special Counsel and more classified documents have been discovered in Biden’s Corvette garage and elsewhere. Mysteries abound.

Yesterday the Wall Street Journal published a story explaining the role of Biden’s lawyers based on “people familiar with the matter.” Why we should credit the facts asserted in the story is not apparent to me and left unexplained by the four Journal reporters on the story (three with a byline, one whose contribution is noted by name). They do note that “[r]epresentatives of the FBI and Justice Department declined to comment,” so there is that. By process of exclusion, I believe that leaves Biden’s legal team among those “people familiar with the matter.”

The New York Post covers the Journal story in accessible form in “DOJ reportedly declined to have FBI agents monitor Joe Biden document search.” If you want to know what the Biden legal team wants you to believe, check it out.

If I’m right about the source of the Journal’s story, we can see that Biden’s lawyers had a busy day. The AP conveys the line of the Biden legal team in “White House defends its delayed, limited document disclosure.” Again, if you want to know what the Biden legal team wants you to believe, check it out.

There is more. CNN reports that “Federal investigators interviewed Biden attorney who initially discovered classified documents.” The New York Post covers the CNN story as well here. The Post story adds comments by Professor Jonathan Turley. He is “familiar” with the matter, but not in the sense that the Journal reporters use the term.