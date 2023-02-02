That is the title of this op-ed by David Horowitz, premiered here on Power Line. It is David unbound:

The stench of fascism and betrayal is suffocating our democracy, but nobody wants to talk about it. We sanitize our language so that classified documents strewn over unsecured garages and centers of Chinese influence are talked about as though it’s a matter of carelessness and not design. The indisputable brute fact is this: our commander-in-chief and his family have made themselves wealthy by taking bribes from foreign powers, chief among them our mortal enemy Communist China. Nobody seems to be asking, but how exactly were the inexplicable decisions to turn Afghanistan over to China and the Taliban made, and what American interest was served by this?

In classic fascist fashion, the Biden administration has suborned the intelligence community and the Department of Justice to censor and harass its political opponents. These include school parents and Capitol trespassers whom it libels and imprisons as “domestic terrorists” and (unarmed) “insurrectionists.” In typical fascist moves, it has suborned corporate America into spying on its political opponents with the goal of cancelling them and silencing their opinions. Just this week AT&T shut down the fastest growing and fourth largest cable news network, Newsmax TV, depriving 13 million viewers of access to its reporting. This attack on the First Amendment came on the heels of Twitter’s exposure of the way the FBI had put its platform on the federal payroll and dictated its censorship of tweets that could have changed the results of the last presidential election. The same fascistic arrangement was made with other tech social media giants like Facebook.

The Democrats have targeted their chief political opponent Donald Trump, who received 74 million votes in the last election, with the longest, most determined, and most vicious campaign of character assassination in modern history, and possibly ever. It has warned other potential presidential contenders like Governor Ron DeSantis that they will get the same treatment. It has smeared Republicans as racists, white supremacists and white nationalists, and has done this in the service of rigged elections in its drive to establish a one-party state.

How to stop this juggernaut? First by standing up and calling their actions by their right names. In particular by calling out the treason of the Biden family and the military brass who have turned America’s armed forces into indoctrination centers of Woke racism. And who botched the Afghanistan withdrawal so badly that an arsenal of the most advanced weapons and billion-dollar airbases were delivered into the hands of our terrorist enemies, and their Chinese Communist friends.

Second by organizing and fighting back. Through his rallies, Trump has created the first mass movement of conservatives in American history. The revolt of America’s parents against the left’s Nazi-like experiments on pubescent children – already a billion dollar industry – is another example of the entry of patriotic, religious and conservative forces onto the battlefield. Secure the polls, stop Democrat efforts to cheat in the elections, defend constitutional rights – enter the fray.

Distrust of government, love of freedom are ingrained in the American people. We can win this battle, but only if we fight it.