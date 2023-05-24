A New Low for the Left

When I first saw this headline appear on Twitter, I assumed it was fake. But no—it is real. Take a bow, Vanity Fair:

The author of this trenchant piece is Bess Levin, whom I have never heard of either, but Vanity Fair describes her as “An essential voice of our current tragicomedy, she is an incisive, hilarious daily narrator of the horrors that never seem to stop. If you need catharsis in these terrifying times—or even if you don’t!—she is a must-read.”

I’m sure. Quite a day when MSNBC seems normal by comparison.

On the other hand, maybe this is simply a candid expression of how much DeSantis terrifies the left. And it’s further ratification that for today’s left every Republican is Hitler. If DeSantis is our next president, how long until we see nostalgia for Donald Trump appear in left media?