This is bigger than Hunter Biden – and even Joe Biden

Even Osama bin Laden recognized that President Joe Biden wasn’t a particularly bright man.

In May 2012, the West Point Counter Terrorism Center released a series of translated, declassified documents seized during the U.S. raid that killed bin Laden.

In a May 2010 letter to a colleague, bin Laden explained why he was calling for the assassination of then-President Barack Obama. He wrote:

Obama is the head of infidelity and killing him automatically will make Biden take over the presidency for the remainder of the term, as it is the norm over there. Biden is totally unprepared for that post, which will lead the US into a crisis.

Boy was he right.

Although we can’t be sure why Biden decided not to pursue the presidency in 2016, we know that he was grieving the loss of his eldest son Beau who had passed away in May 2015. He also lacked the support of former President Barack Obama and other party kingmakers.

Whatever the reason, Biden may have thought his vice presidency provided his last opportunity to “cash in” on his influence. He could line his pockets – and his family’s, leave the White House in January 2017 and no one would be the wiser.

And had he chosen not to run in 2020, no one would have been the wiser. Nevertheless, with all of these skeletons hanging in his family’s closet, he decided to seek the presidency in 2019. He likely thought the Justice Department would protect him from any legal consequences. And they certainly tried.

But life has a way of blindsiding us from time to time – as certainly the events that unfolded in a Wilmington, Delaware, courtroom did last Wednesday.

We all assumed that Hunter Biden would waltz into the courtroom, sign his plea agreement, and exit the building victorious, having escaped with impunity for crimes that would have landed us mere mortals in jail.

Sources told Sean Hannity that President Joe Biden is said to be “distraught” over the spectacular collapse of his son’s sweetheart deal. Of course he is. What parent wouldn’t be?

But he is also upset for himself. Because he knows this was a family affair. Despite the Left’s insistence that this is a Hunter Biden story, mounting evidence shows that Joe Biden is inextricably linked to his son’s unsavory foreign business dealings.

It’s also a Justice Department story. Judge Maryellen Noreika’s refusal to rubber stamp the agreement exposed the weaponization of the DOJ for the world to see.

The one-sided nature of the plea deal and the accompanying diversion agreement, which was provided to Judge Noreika moments before the hearing began, made it pretty obvious that prosecutors had worked closely with Hunter’s defense team to minimize his legal jeopardy, and more importantly, to end the investigations that will very likely implicate the president himself.

The DOJ’s credibility took an enormous hit last week. After getting away with so much for so long, the agency’s corruption has finally been called out in a very public way. And they will be made to answer for it.

There’s no question that prosecutors were more interested in protecting the Bidens than in pursuing actual justice. Rather than following the law in this case, they looked for a path to a predetermined outcome.

Their actions may open up DOJ prosecutors and those up the chain of command, including Attorney General Merrick Garland himself, to obstruction of justice charges.

In a Friday night appearance on “Hannity,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich compared Judge Noreika’s rejection of the plea deal and the DOJ’s attempt to cover up the Biden’s wrongdoing to Watergate:

It shook up the Justice Department down in Delaware because, all of the sudden, you begin to realize that if there’s going to be a serious impeachment inquiry, you might be brought in for obstruction of justice. Remember, 46 people were convicted during Watergate. 46. Including the only attorney general ever to go to jail – which was for obstruction – the point I keep trying to make about the current attorney general who I think is very vulnerable to an obstruction [charge] and may well end up in jail before this is all over. And that happened because, every day, you find more stuff, which leads you to more stuff. …

He added that we have to look at all of this in the context of Obama and Hillary Clinton.

You’ve got to see the trio, you’ve got to see what Obama was doing to destroy the justice system, you’ve to see what Hillary was doing to steal and get away with it, and then, here’s poor Joe Biden. … He’s thinking, ‘Wow, look at how much money Hillary’s getting. Nobody’s going after her, maybe it’s okay. Maybe I’m in this new corrupt America. … My son can’t get a real job, but at least he could be a bagman.’ And so, they sent Hunter around the planet as a bagman.

Biden never dreamed he would have to answer to the American people for any of his actions and that made him sloppy. He and his wayward son left behind a substantial trail of evidence. And the DOJ has been complicit in covering it up. That’s called obstruction.

Perhaps Devon Archer will confirm some of that evidence tomorrow.