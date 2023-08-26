The Fired Ukrainian Prosecutor General Speaks

We’ve all seen the clip a thousand times. Speaking to a group of foreign policy experts at a 2018 Council on Foreign Relations event, President Joe Biden boasted that he threatened to hold back $1 billion of U.S. aid unless then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko fired Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who was investigating corruption inside energy company Burisma Holdings. Shokin’s office was also looking into the activities of Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky, the company’s founder and then-owner. At the time, Hunter Biden was earning a cool million dollars per year to sit on Burisma’s board of directors.

Zlochevsky, according to allegations made in June 2020 by a highly-credible FBI confidential human source in an unclassified FD-1023 document, was said to have offered $5 million each to Joe Biden and Hunter Biden to get Shokin fired.

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade sat down for an interview with Shokin this week which is set to air on Saturday night at 8 p.m. Shokin told Kilmeade it is his “‘firm personal conviction’ that he was fired because then-Vice President Biden and Hunter were bribed.”

He also claimed he’d been poisoned twice and Kilmeade reported his team had been able to track down the medical records to prove it.

Fox published several excerpts from Shokin’s remarks on Friday:

I have said repeatedly in my previous interviews that Poroshenko fired me at the insistence of the then-Vice President Biden because I was investigating Burisma. [Poroshenko] understood and so did Vice President Biden, that had I continued to oversee the Burisma investigation, we would have found the facts about the corrupt activities that they were engaging in. That included both Hunter Biden and Devon Archer and others. I do not want to deal in unproven facts, but my firm personal conviction is that, yes, this was the case. They were being bribed. And the fact that Joe Biden gave away $1 billion in U.S. money in exchange for my dismissal, my firing – isn’t that alone a case of corruption?

White House spokesman Ian Sams responded to Fox News’ request for a comment:

For years, these false claims have been debunked, and no matter how much air time Fox gives them, they will remain false. Fox is giving a platform for these lies to a former Ukrainian prosecutor general whose office his own deputy called ‘a hotbed of corruption,’ drawing demands for reform not only from then-Vice President Biden but also from U.S. diplomats, international partners, and Republican senators like Ron Johnson.

Frankly, the claims have not been debunked. In fact, the evidence revealed by House GOP investigators is slowly being corroborated by both eye witnesses and bank records.

Shokin’s credibility is bolstered by reports this week from Just the News’ John Solomon who obtained documents (via Freedom of Information Act lawsuits and congressional inquiries) that showed Obama administration officials giving the green light to the $1 billion in aid to Ukraine because of Shokin’s efforts to investigate corruption inside of Burisma.

Solomon wrote:

A task force of State, Treasury and Justice Department officials declared that Ukraine had made adequate progress on anti-corruption reforms and deserved a new $1 billion U.S. loan guarantee, according to government memos that conflict with the narrative Democrats have sustained since the 2019 impeachment scandal. “Ukraine has made sufficient progress on its reform agenda to justify a third guarantee,” reads an Oct. 1, 2015, memo summarizing the recommendation of the Interagency Policy Committee (IPC) – a task force created to advise the Obama White House on whether Ukraine was cleaning up its endemic corruption and deserved more Western foreign aid.

Shokin’s claims are also corroborated by remarks made by Hunter Biden’s former business partner and longtime friend Devon Archer during his July 31 transcribed interview before members of the House Oversight Committee. Fox reported Archer’s claim that “Hunter Biden and top executives of Burisma Holdings ‘called D.C.’ in 2015 to ask the Obama administration to help fire” Shokin.

The truth is slowly being revealed thanks to the relentless efforts of House Republicans such as Rep. James Comer (R-KY). He and his colleagues will not stop until the Biden family influence peddling business has been exposed.

This is bad news for Hunter. For Joe, it’s even worse.