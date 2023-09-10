“Insurrections,” Ours and Theirs

On Thursday evening our time, I was on Sky News Australia’s U.S. Report, hosted by James Morrow. We talked about the sentencing of Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio to 22 years in prison, two years longer than the maximum penalty prescribed by law, for participation in an “insurrection” that he missed. We contrasted that with the 10-year sentence, half of the presumptive punishment, for an arsonist/murderer who was engaged in a Black Lives Matter riot, a cause which the government supports. We also reviewed the efforts in various states to keep Donald Trump off the ballot as an “insurrectionist.” So my appearance on the show had a thematic unity. Here it is:
