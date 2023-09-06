Kamala Harris Is Ready for the Presidency

After seeing Vice President Kamala Harris’ inappropriate laughter during a March 2022 joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, a former spokeswoman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in a Twitter post, “It would be a tragedy if this woman won the presidency.”

Truer words have rarely been spoken.

Iuliia Mendel, who represented Zelenskyy for two years, quickly deleted the tweet amid a left-wing backlash, but a screenshot of the post went viral.

Former Zelenskyy spokesperson @IuliiaMendel said in a now-deleted tweet that a Kamala Harris presidency would be a "tragedy." Harris had an awkward exchange with the Polish president when figuring out who would answer questions on Ukrainian refugees first. pic.twitter.com/ReHAAhbq9C — Sebastian Hughes (@ooghes) March 10, 2022

Mendel’s reaction was quite understandable. She was just expressing the obvious — Kamala Harris, who is a heartbeat away from the presidency, is unfit for the job, and her cackling was an unseemly reaction to a question about suffering refugees.

Harris is currently attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia. During a Wednesday interview with The Associated Press, Harris said that “Joe Biden is going to be fine,” but if anything were to happen to him, she stands ready to step into his shoes.

Joe Biden is going to be fine, so that is not going to come to fruition. But let us also understand that every vice president — every vice president — understands that when they take the oath they must be very clear about the responsibility they may have to take over the job of being president. I’m no different. … I see him every day. A substantial amount of time we spend together is in the Oval Office, where I see how his ability to understand issues and weave through complex issues in a way that no one else can to make smart and important decisions on behalf of the American people have played out. And so I will say to you that I think the American people ultimately want to know that their president delivers. And Joe Biden delivers.

👀 Harris says she's ready to step into role of president if Biden is unwell: 'May have to take over' https://t.co/AWbanqxjJW — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 6, 2023

One would think the U.S. couldn’t do much worse than the buffoon who currently resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. But the thought of a potential President Kamala Harris makes one wonder.

Nearly every public appearance she makes ends with a viral soundbite that showcases either Harris’ inability to think on her feet, her incessant cackling, or both. Let’s take a walk down memory lane.

In the clip below, Harris responds to a reporter’s question following President Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

The New York Post described her reaction:

‘Hold on, hold on — slow down, everybody!’ Harris said, before letting out her now-notorious laugh, shaking her shoulders as she chuckled. … The VP finally controlled herself to insist that the Biden administration ‘couldn’t have a higher priority right now’ than Afghanistan.

During an interview with NBC’s Craig Melvin about the administration’s Covid strategy that aired in January 2022, Harris was asked, “At what point does the administration say, ‘You know what, this strategy isn’t working. We’re going to change strategies.’ … Is it time?”

Harris replied with the following word salad: “It is time for us to do what we have been doing and that time is every day. Every day it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down.”

(Relevant portion begins at 2:00.)

During a joint press conference with the Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest in March 2022 (just one day after her appearance with the Polish president referenced above), a reporter asked Harris, “How long should Americans expect — how long should we be bracing for — this … historic inflation and some unprecedented gas prices?”

This was a question she should have had an answer to. But Harris was incapable of answering.

After a brief pause, she opened her mouth and delivered a three-minute word salad that had next to nothing to do with the question she was asked.

Her answer was so nonsensical, one Twitter user responded with a clip of a contestant in the 2007 Miss Teen USA pageant painfully winging it in response to a question she couldn’t answer.

The first time I ever saw then-Sen. Kamala Harris in action was during the September 2018 confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

It was clear that both Harris and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker were auditioning for the 2020 Democratic presidential primary that would begin four months later.

As much as I loathed her, I was impressed by her confidence, her audacity, and what I perceived at the time to be her intelligence. I worried that she would become the next U.S. president.

However, aside from her one brief moment of glory during a June 2019 primary debate when she ambushed then-rival Joe Biden over his record on race, Harris’ campaign failed to gain traction. Her candidacy ended in failure.

Yet Biden still saw fit to choose her as his running mate. Many believe he picked Harris as “an insurance policy” against impeachment. If Kamala were the alternative, it wouldn’t happen.

Harris’ vice presidency has been marked by one calamity after another. Rather than projecting that gutsy image we saw during the Kavanaugh hearing, she’s come across as unprepared, unserious and, frankly, not too bright.

She’s clearly not ready for the presidency and as much as people think Democrats can pull a switcheroo if Biden withdraws from the race over the next year, inserting California Gov. Gavin Newsom as the nominee, or God forbid Michelle Obama, over Harris may be easier said than done.