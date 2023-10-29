Biden’s Freefall Continues

Ordinarily presidents enjoy some upward bump in their approval rating when there is a world crisis such as the new war in Israel, but Biden continues to sink despite his high-profile visit to Israel and Oval Office speech. According to the latest Gallup Poll Biden’s approval rating has fallen four points from 41 percent last month to 37 percent now—an all time low in Gallup’s series.

Most significant is that much of Biden’s decline has occurred among Democrats—an 11-point drop. Gallup’s explanation is significant, because it attributes the decline to something other than Biden’s age:

Biden’s immediate and decisive show of support for Israel following the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas appears to have turned off some in his own party, resulting in Democrats’ worst assessment of the president since he took office. . . Early this year, Gallup found that for the first time in the U.S., Democrats’ sympathies for the Palestinians outpaced those for the Israelis. Although the survey is not designed to allow for statistically reliable estimates for any subset of the three-week polling period, the daily results strongly suggest that Democrats’ approval of Biden fell sharply in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas and Biden’s promise of full support for Israel on the same day. Biden’s current 75% approval rating among Democrats is well below the 86% average from his own party throughout his presidency.

How much more evidence do we need that the Democratic Party has a serious anti-Semitism problem?